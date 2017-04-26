

CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal is considering legal action against a contractor whose faulty work caused a ceiling to collapse in a downtown library Wednesday morning.

The people on-hand in La Grande Bibliotheque narrowly escaped the incident.

Employees say that they noticed cracks in the ceiling earlier in the day, and decided to evacuate the compromised area.

Soon after, large portions of the ceiling caved in, and library officials cordoned off the area. However, they say there is no reason for the public to be concerned about safety within the other areas of the building.

“This is a recent structure that was added in the context of some work that was being done here in La Grande Bibliotheque,” and we know that it is the only such structure in the building—so we have no fear that it could happen anywhere else,” said Genevieve Rossier, spokesperson for the BAnQ.

“Currently, all the users are safe here,” she said.