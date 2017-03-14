

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao will present his 2017-2018 budget on March 28 in Quebec City.

Despite returning to a balanced budget, Leitao warned last month that his fiscal plan will show fiscal prudence.

The government announced investments into education and health last October, with a surplus of $2.2 billion in the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

The plan to abolish the health tax was also moved up to 2017.

Last year, the presentation of the government's budget was overshadowed by the simultaneous arrest of two former Liberal cabinet ministers, including Nathalie Normandeau.

The provincial budget comes nearly a week after the federal budget will be tabled, on March 22.



With files from La Presse Canadienne