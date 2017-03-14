Carlos Leitao to present budget March 28
Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao in Quebec City, on March 25, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 12:41PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2017 12:53PM EDT
Finance Minister Carlos Leitao will present his 2017-2018 budget on March 28 in Quebec City.
Despite returning to a balanced budget, Leitao warned last month that his fiscal plan will show fiscal prudence.
The government announced investments into education and health last October, with a surplus of $2.2 billion in the 2015-2016 fiscal year.
The plan to abolish the health tax was also moved up to 2017.
Last year, the presentation of the government's budget was overshadowed by the simultaneous arrest of two former Liberal cabinet ministers, including Nathalie Normandeau.
The provincial budget comes nearly a week after the federal budget will be tabled, on March 22.
With files from La Presse Canadienne
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Police arrest man, 61, who allegedly paid mother to abuse her daughter
- Witness at Charest trial says she slept with accused for first time at 15
- Carlos Leitao to present budget March 28
- Petition for bilingual road signs petitioned at National Assembly
- Montreal special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi wins The Bachelor