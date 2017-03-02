

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press





Paul Byron scored with nine seconds left to play as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday in P.K. Subban's first game against Montreal since being traded last summer.

Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal (36-21-8). Carey Price made 24 saves as the Canadiens extended their winning streak to four games.

Ryan Ellis scored the lone goal for the Predators (32-23-9) before leaving the game with a lower-body injury. Pekka Rinne stopped 24 of 26 shots in defeat.

Byron poked the puck away from Matt Irwin in the neutral zone and chased it down the length of the ice on a breakaway with time running out in the third period. Rinne got his body on Byron's shot but the puck trickled past him.

The loss is Nashville's first in regulation time in Montreal since Jan. 15, 2009 as Peter Laviolette's men saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Canadiens paid tribute to Subban with a video montage before puck drop. A teary-eyed Subban acknowledged the crowd during a lengthy standing ovation.