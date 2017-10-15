

CTV Montreal





A group of cancer survivors got the full glamour treatment on Sunday at a private fashion shoot, part of an effort to raise funds and inspire others with their strength and style.

The shoot was documented by cameras for an inspirational video that will be shown at cancer charity Pink in the City’s gala on Oct. 27. That gala will be used to raise money for an ultrasound machine for Cedars Cancer Centre.

“We wanted to create a video that sent a strong message to women that you could be going through something difficult as breast cancer but at the same time we want to give strength and courage to other women going through it,” said Pink in the City spokesperson Denise Vourtzoumis. “It’s beautiful when messages and inspiration come from the women that have been touched and gone through such an ordeal.”

The event featured professionally done hair, makeup and photos for the eight women who have all lived through breast cancer and who recorded their stories for the video. All clothes and jewelry were donated for the cause and photographer Gaelle Vuillaume, who specializes in female portraits, volunteered her services.

“I love projects and it’s being part of something bigger than you,” said Vuillaume. “It’s making a difference that will impact others in a positive way.”

While participants’ ages ranged well into the 60s, 34-year-old Ottawa resident Gina Mertikas-Lavictoire was the youngest present. She said she was initially misdiagnosed, with physicians looking at her age and family history and sending her home. Six months ago, she travelled to Montreal for a consultation and was diagnosed with the disease.

“My message would be to screen yourself,” she said “Make sure you’re diligent, go to the doctor and don’t let time pass. Go and get tested and make sure you’re taking all the steps necessary to catch it early.”

Fellow survivor Helen Morrison was first diagnosed in 2010. After surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, more cancerous cells were discovered in 2015, leading to a mastectomy.

She said that surviving has given her a new perspective on life and her body.

“It affects your body, but what’s more important is I’m alive, I’m healthy still,” she said. “People say ‘How do you feel about your breasts?’ It takes on another dimension, it’s not as important anymore. I think the important to always keep in mind there’s worse and with technology and advancement in health, we’re surviving more and more.”

As for those who are just beginning their battle, she offered one piece of advice: don’t let the fear take over.

“That’s the first instinct. You imagine and your thinking gets out of control. My first thing when I was told I had breast cancer was, ‘I have three children, how are they going to survive me?’ It’s not allowing that fear to take over and trust that things are going to work out. You have no other choice.”