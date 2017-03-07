

An NDG restaurant suffered minor damage after a Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window early Tuesday morning.

SPVM officers responding to another call near the Boustan located near the corner of Grand Blvd. and Sherbrooke saw the fire at 1:20 a.m.

The two officers saw two people near the scene. The two, a 39-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, were arrested after questioning.

The two suspects will meet with investigators later on Tuesday.