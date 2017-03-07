Boustan damaged in Molotov attack
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 7:31AM EST
An NDG restaurant suffered minor damage after a Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window early Tuesday morning.
SPVM officers responding to another call near the Boustan located near the corner of Grand Blvd. and Sherbrooke saw the fire at 1:20 a.m.
The two officers saw two people near the scene. The two, a 39-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, were arrested after questioning.
The two suspects will meet with investigators later on Tuesday.
