Bombardier sells 12 planes to EgyptAir
Bombardier's CS300 taxis toward the runway for the maiden test flight in Mirabel, Que., on Friday, February 27, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 7:55AM EST
MONTREAL -- Bombardier Inc. has signed a letter of intent to sell up to 24 CS300 aircraft to EgyptAir Holding Co.
The CS300 is the larger version of Bombardier's C Series aircraft.
The agreement announced at the Dubai Airshow includes 12 CS300 aircraft with purchase rights for an additional 12 aircraft.
Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) says that based on the list price of the CS300 that a firm order for 12 aircraft would be valued at about $1.4 billion.
If EgyptAir also exercises the 12 purchase rights, the contract value would double to roughly $2.8 billion.
EgyptAir is the national airline of Egypt.