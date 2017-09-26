

The Canadian Press





Bombardier faces the prospect of a double barrel of bad news today affecting its commercial aircraft and railway businesses.

The first hit could come from Europe early this morning with the announcement of a possible deal to merge Germany's railway manufacturer Siemens with Alstom of France.

Alstom acknowledged on Friday that it was in talks with its rival about a possible combination. Bombardier is also believed to have talked to Alstom.

Published reports suggest a multibillion-dollar deal could be announced Tuesday, that would leave Bombardier out in the cold.

The industry is undergoing consolidation to compete with the state-backed rival Chinese railway manufacturer CRRC that is growing its global reach.

The other piece of bad news could come this afternoon in Washington, D.C., when the U.S. Department of Commerce announces its decision on imposing preliminary countervailing duties on sales of CSeries planes.