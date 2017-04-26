

CTV Montreal





The body of a man who disappeared in November has been located in Montreal West.

Wah Tat Hum, 72, was last seen on Nov. 22, 2016 leaving his home in Villeray-Saint Michel-Park Extension on his way to a doctor's appointment.

He never made it to that appointment, and it now appears he made his way to Montreal West.

His body was located on April 11, 2017, and his identity confirmed by an autopsy.

Police said there was no criminal act involved in his death.