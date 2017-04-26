Body of missing man located in Montreal West
The body of Wah Tat Hum was located in Montreal West.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Last Updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 9:39AM EDT
The body of a man who disappeared in November has been located in Montreal West.
Wah Tat Hum, 72, was last seen on Nov. 22, 2016 leaving his home in Villeray-Saint Michel-Park Extension on his way to a doctor's appointment.
He never made it to that appointment, and it now appears he made his way to Montreal West.
His body was located on April 11, 2017, and his identity confirmed by an autopsy.
Police said there was no criminal act involved in his death.