

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a three-wheeled car.

Firefighters rushed to the industrial section of St. Laurent late Tuesday night when someone reported the car burning on Vandeen Abeele St. near St. Francois Rd.

Once the flames were out firefighters discovered there was a body in the driver's seat of the open-topped vehicle.

Montreal police now believe the vehicle caught fire because of a mechanical problem.

An autopsy will be needed to identify the body.