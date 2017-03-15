

The storm that dropped 40 cm of snow across Quebec is being blamed for the deaths of three people.

Two people died overnight in Montmagny, east of Quebec City on the south side of the St. Lawrence River, when several cars were trapped in the snow on Highway 20.

Emergency workers used snowmobiles to get to the people in the cars, and finally used snow plows and mechanical shovels to clear off the cars.

Three people were rescued, but two people died.

It is not yet clear if they died from carbon monoxide poisoning or because of some other reason.

Highway 20 was only reopened at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Saint Anselme death

Early Wednesday morning a man in his fifties died in Saint Anselme, about 40 km south of Quebec City.

Police said the 58-year-old man was struck and killed by a snow removal truck while he was walking on Rue Principale around 6 a.m.

His death is being blamed on the bad weather

Quebec City Flooding

Meanwhile the St. Lawrence River burst its banks in Quebec City Wednesday morning.

Strong winds created a surge of water that flowed onto city streets in the lower town.

At least three buildings were evacuated because of the flooding, while firefighters rescued several people from their cars.