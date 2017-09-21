MONTREAL -- Quebec director Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated "Blade Runner" sequel will open the Montreal Festival du nouveau cinema.

Organizers say "Blade Runner 2049" will be presented at a special Oct. 4 screening -- two days before it hits theatres.

It will screen at the Theatre Maisonneuve de la Place des Arts as the opening film of the festival's 46th edition, which runs from Oct. 4 to 15.

Villeneuve directed "Blade Runner" with a script from Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

Ridley Scott, director of the original 1982 film, is an executive producer on the sequel.

Harrison Ford reprises his role as Rick Deckard, a former police operative who's been missing for decades.

Ryan Gosling of London, Ont., plays an L.A. police officer.

Other cast members include Robin Wright, Jared Leto and Vancouver native Mackenzie Davis.