

The Canadian Press





Nathan Beaulieu is in and Alexei Emelin is out as the Canadiens get ready to take on the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday night.

Beaulieu was a healthy scratch during the Habs’ last game, a 4-2 loss to Chicago on Tuesday night. Emelin had a rough night that game, going -3 and making several costly mistakes.

Coach Claude Julien announced the lineup change following an optional training session at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday morning. He explained the decision by saying that the Habs’ blue line depth makes rotating defencemen a necessity.

Former Canadiens goalie Mike Condon will get the start for the Senators while Carey Price will mind the twine for the Habs. It will be Condon’s first start against his ex-teammates.

Sens’ defenceman Mark Stone will sit the game out with a lower body injury.

The game will be the first of three in eight nights between the Atlantic division rivals. The two squads will square off again on Sunday night in Montreal and again next Saturday at the Bell Centre.

The Canadians currently sit atop the Atlantic division with 86 points in 70 games. The Senators sit one point back but have a game in hand.