

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s bar owners are urging the government to respect its commitment to lowering restrictions on video lottery terminals in drinking establishments.

Association president Peter Sergakis sent a letter to Finance Minister Carlos Leitao on Friday, reminding him that the government promised to relax VLT laws in return for the implementation of electronic sales modules in all bars.

Sergakis said the measure was adopted in June but has yet to be put in practice. The new rules would do away with a regulation that bars must have one employee present for every five VLTs in the establishment.

According to Sergakis, the months of January and February will see a notable decline in revenues for bar owners, thus urgent action is needed.