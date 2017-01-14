

CTV Montreal





All 12 of the new AZUR metro trains are going to be pulled temporarily from the Montreal metro system following a breakdown over the weekend.

STM President Philippe Schnobb and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre made the announcement Monday morning at a lengthy technical briefing.

“It is an issue but people, our taxpayers, they deserve answers,” said Coderre.

On Saturday, a malfunction in one of the new trains shut down a portion of the Orange line for several hours.

Service is back to normal. Coderre said despite the trouble, the issue was well handled, and that 31 STM employees came in to handle the issue.

A spokesperson for the STM confirmed that a problem occurred with a tire in one of the new AZUR cars which ended up damaging the track.

They elaborated at Monday’s briefing, explaining that they believe the AZUR’s electrical contact pad may have damaged some signaling equipment as it was passing through the Du College station.

They say they aren’t clear on why the issue is occurring with the AZUR and newer MR-73 cars, but that it is not an issue with the older MR-63 cars.

Just last week the STM promised improved metro service and began running an extra-service schedule for its Orange and Green lines.

On Sunday, Projet Montreal leader Valerie Plante said the breakdown is proof the city has not invested enough into public transit.

“When there’s a breakdown like yesterday, it’s normal that it’s not functioning well,” she said. “To me, it’s not so much about the AZUR trains at this point; it’s more about how the entire system is not sufficient.”

The new AZUR metro cars are manufactured by Bombardier and Alstom firms and were first rolled out last spring. A total of 52 trains will gradually be introduced into the system by the end of 2018 at a cost of $1.2 billion.

“The system is so fragile already. The city hasn't invested into buses in the last years so right now there are 200 buses missing already,” said Plante. “We need more buses but we also need to put together a plan for in situations like this.”

A spokesperson for the STM said it does have a plan for breakdowns and on Saturday night added 25 buses to help with transport.

It also said that making announcements in the Bell Centre at the Montreal Canadiens game helped mitigate the issue by giving fair warning to public transit users.