Arsonists attacked a pizzeria in Little Italy early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses say that around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday several men poured some sort of flammable liquid outside Pizza Motta on Mozart East Ave. and Henri Julien Ave., then set it on fire and ran off.

Firefighters were quick to respond and extinguish the flames. Damage was limited to the awning and vinyl panels around the patio.

The case is now in the hands of the police arson squad.

Pizza Motta has been attacked by arsonists before, in May 2014 when someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the building.