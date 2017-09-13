

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Alouettes have fired head coach Jacques Chapdelaine and defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe.

The team has been doing poorly this season, having won three games and lost eight, and is currently eight in the CFL trailed only by the Tiger-Cats.

On Friday the Alouettes lost 41-18 to the B.C. Lions, and on Monday players met amongst themselves -- without coaches or management.

The Alouettes have had five coaches in the past five years.

Chapdelaine became coach of the Alouettes last year, taking over from Jim Popp who had been acting as GM and coach.

At the end of the year Popp left the Alouettes, and Kavis Reed was hired as general manager.

Reed will act as interim head coach for the rest of the season, while defensive line coach Greg Quick will have a more active role during games.