

CTV Montreal





Starting next week airline passengers will no longer have to automatically surrender Swiss Army knives on many flights.

As of Monday Nov. 27, blades of up to 6 cm will be permitted as carry-on luggage on domestic and most international flights, but they will remain banned on flights to and from the United States.

"Now straight blades, and Exacto knives and utility knives are still prohibited on all flights," said CATSA spokesperson Mathieu Larocque, adding the ban will also apply to razors.

Another change coming Monday is that passengers will once again be allowed to bring certain powders with them aboard planes.

People will be allowed to bring foot powder, bath salts, sand, baking soda, and other items made from inorganic material.

There is a limit however: 350 mL.

Baby formula, protein powder, coffee and tea are not affected by these regulations.

The changes bring Canada's rules into line with what's applied in the European Union.