

The Canadian Press





A 24-year-old man will appear in court in Quebec City Wednesday to be formally charged with murder.

The victim is Claude Gas, a man in his 60s, who was killed in a home on Bellevue St. in Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, south of Lévis, on Monday afternoon.

According to the Surete du Quebec, the suspect could be charged with first-degree murder.

Reports say the suspect is the son of the victim, but police have not confirmed. They did say he had a criminal record.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the victim’s body was discovered.