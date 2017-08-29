24-year-old man facing murder charges in Quebec City area
photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Last Updated Tuesday, August 29, 2017 9:22AM EDT
A 24-year-old man will appear in court in Quebec City Wednesday to be formally charged with murder.
The victim is Claude Gas, a man in his 60s, who was killed in a home on Bellevue St. in Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, south of Lévis, on Monday afternoon.
According to the Surete du Quebec, the suspect could be charged with first-degree murder.
Reports say the suspect is the son of the victim, but police have not confirmed. They did say he had a criminal record.
The suspect was arrested shortly after the victim’s body was discovered.
