

The Canadian Press





More than 35 million tonnes of freight came through the Port of Montreal in 2016, an increase of more than 10 per cent over the previous year.

According to preliminary statistics, the port also welcomed nearly 86,000 passengers and crew, a slight decrease from 2015.

In 2017, the Port of Montreal expects to accommodate 110,000 passengers and crew at its new cruise terminal, an increase of 20 per cent over 2016.