A major police operation targeting a luxury-car theft ring operating in three provinces was conducted on Wednesday.

Police apprehended 16 suspects between the ages of 20 and 56-years-old in Quebec as part of a series of raids in St-Georges, St-Liboire, St-Zotique and St-Paul-de-L'Ile-Aux-Noix-Memramcook. Other raids were conducted in Ontario and New Brunswick, according to a Surete du Quebec statement.

The suspects will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Thursday. Police said they could face charges of theft, concealment and conspiracy.

Police said the investigation began in June 2016 and involved the investigation of 78 thefts of property with a total value of $5,379,000. The value of property recovered in the raids was estimated at $3,185,000. Aside from luxury vehicles, police said the suspects also were involved in the theft of cargo shipments.

More than 100 police officers from the SQ, the RCMP, the OPP and other municipal police forces were involved in the investigation.