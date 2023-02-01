Young man seriously injured in Longueuil, seeks help in local depanneur

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital Tuesday night in Longueuil, police say, after he was seriously injured by a sharp object.

After suffering his injuries elsewhere, police say he sought help inside a depanneur on Chambly Rd. and King George St. in Old Longueuil.

Police say they got the call at around 11 p.m.

Longueuil police are still trying to determine where the altercation took place. No suspects have been identified yet. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

Authorities say his injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

Just where the altercation happened is still unclear, police say. Though it likely took place outside at another location.

Police have not yet identified any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.