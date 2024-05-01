Montreal Alouettes release veteran CFL receiver/returner Chandler Worthy

MONTREAL
    The Montreal Alouettes released veteran American receiver/returner Chandler Worthy on Wednesday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
    The Montreal Alouettes released veteran American receiver/returner Chandler Worthy on Wednesday.

    Worthy, 30, spent two seasons with Montreal (2022-23) after starting his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts (2017, 2019, 2021).

    The five-foot-nine, 173-pound Worthy came to Canada after spending time in the NFL with the Houston Texans (2015) and New York Jets (2016).

    Worthy appeared in 10 regular-season games in 2023 with Montreal, recording 10 catches for 92 yards. He also had 48 kickoff returns for 1,136 yards (23.7-yard average) and returned 56 punts for 544 yards and a touchdown.

    Worthy added three returns off missed field goals for a total of 96 yards.

    Worthy has appeared in 45 career CFL regular-season games, registering 43 catches for 461 yards and four TDs. He also returned 138 kickoffs for 3,156 yards and two touchdowns, 163 punt returns for 1,633 yards and a TD as well as 12 missed field goals for 315 yards.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

