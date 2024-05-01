Minimum wage is going up in Quebec by 50 cents

MONTREAL
    The minimum wage in Quebec is going up today from $15.25 to $15.75 an hour.

    According to the government, this increase will benefit some 200,700 wage earners, including 111,200 women.

    The minimum wage for tipped workers will go up to $12.60 an hour.

    The Canadian Federation of Independent Business said the increase is moderate, but noted that it still represents an additional income of nearly $1,200 per year for each minimum-wage employee.

