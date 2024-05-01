'All possibilities' are on the table with Nadeau-Dubois' future with Quebec Solidaire, says MNA

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has the confidence of the entire Québec Solidaire (QS) caucus, but all possibilities are on the table.

That's what elected representatives of the left-wing party told the Quebec legislature on Wednesday morning.

Co-spokesperson Émilise Lessard-Therrien's resignation on Monday after only a few months in the post is causing quite a stir because she spoke of the stranglehold her other co-spokesperson, Nadeau-Dubois, has on the party leadership.

After a day of reflection on Tuesday, Nadeau-Dubois arrived at his caucus meeting on Wednesday morning flanked by his colleagues Manon Massé, Guillaume Cliche-Rivard and Alejandra Zaga-Mendez.

He said he wanted to meet his caucus first before talking to the press.

In a press scrum, MNA Andrés Fontecilla said that all possibilities would be discussed.

His colleague Alexandre Leduc said the entire caucus supported Nadeau-Dubois.

- More to come. This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 1, 2024.