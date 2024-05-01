MONTREAL
    • 'All possibilities' are on the table with Nadeau-Dubois' future with Quebec Solidaire, says MNA

    Quebec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois questions the government during question period, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at the legislature in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press) Quebec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois questions the government during question period, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at the legislature in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
    Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has the confidence of the entire Québec Solidaire (QS) caucus, but all possibilities are on the table.

    That's what elected representatives of the left-wing party told the Quebec legislature on Wednesday morning.

    Co-spokesperson Émilise Lessard-Therrien's resignation on Monday after only a few months in the post is causing quite a stir because she spoke of the stranglehold her other co-spokesperson, Nadeau-Dubois, has on the party leadership.

    After a day of reflection on Tuesday, Nadeau-Dubois arrived at his caucus meeting on Wednesday morning flanked by his colleagues Manon Massé, Guillaume Cliche-Rivard and Alejandra Zaga-Mendez.

    He said he wanted to meet his caucus first before talking to the press.

    In a press scrum, MNA Andrés Fontecilla said that all possibilities would be discussed.

    His colleague Alexandre Leduc said the entire caucus supported Nadeau-Dubois.

    - More to come. This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 1, 2024.

