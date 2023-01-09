Young man, 18, killed after SUV hits tree, catches fire in Montreal North

An 18-year-old man was found dead in an SUV early Monday morning in northeast Montreal after a collision followed by a fire.

Shortly before daybreak, the sex and identity of the person had not yet been determined.

Montreal police (SPVM) said that around 4:30 a.m., the person at the wheel of the vehicle lost control while driving east on Léger Boulevard, near the intersection of Rolland Boulevard, in the borough of Montreal-North.

The SUV reportedly hit a tree and caught fire.

When the first police officers arrived, Montreal (SSIM) firefighters had not finished putting out the flames. When they did, a dead body was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Officers on the scene were able to gather information from witnesses to the accident. They concluded that speeding may have caused the vehicle to lose control and the fatal collision.

The police investigation will be conducted by experts from the SPVM's collision investigation section.