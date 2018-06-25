Young driver seriously injured in Verdun crash
Rescue workers remove the young man from the smashed-up car in Verdun.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 11:36AM EDT
A 23-year-old driver was seriously injured Sunday night in a major collision at Verdun St. and 6th Ave. in Verdun.
According to Montreal police, the driver swerved at a construction site. Police say the car was travelling at high speed on Verdun St. with it hit a broken electricity pole.
The driver stopped a few streets away.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but is now expected to survive.
The man had to be extricated from the car with a hydraulic cutter.