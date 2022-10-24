'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on the "dangerous" wait times plaguing hospital emergency rooms after he said he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
Dr. Sébastien Marin is an emergency room doctor at Barrie Memorial Hospital in Ormstown, Que., about 65 kilometres southwest of Montreal.
He said the man in his 70s had suffered an aneurysm and died from a ruptured aorta within minutes of arriving at his hospital. The patient had initially waited 16 hours in another hospital but left after not being able to see a doctor, Marin said.
"Honestly, when we have a patient who walks in alive and just dies in front of us, it's always frustrating when we can't do anything. But it's even more frustrating when we know that the patient did the right thing. He tried to get care somewhere and he just didn't get it," Dr. Marin told CTV News on Monday.
"We can't 100 per cent guarantee that the patient would have survived but he would have had a good chance of surviving if we would have started treating his aneurysm at the right time."
'I COULDN'T DO ANYTHING'
Hours after the patient had died, Marin described the ordeal in a series of posts on his Twitter profile to draw attention to ongoing overcrowding issues in Quebec hospitals.
"I couldn't do anything," Marin wrote in a tweet, that was widely shared by others online.
"Once the aneurysm is ruptured, despite all the efforts we put in, there is almost nothing to do except offer our condolences."
In Quebec's Montérégie region, where Marin works, six of the eight emergency rooms were over capacity Monday morning. His hospital was at 60 per cent capacity, whereas the Centre hospitalier Anna-Laberge was at 150 per cent capacity and the Hôpital du Suroît was at 169 per cent capacity.
Last week, the Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal was at more than double capacity (230 per cent). As of Monday, most of the ERs on the island were either at or over capacity.
The overcrowding is causing concern for ER doctors who say patients are suffering as a result.
"The situation with the extremely long wait times is dangerous right now. It could be anyone who is a victim of a problem like that and something has to be done," said Marin.
"You can't wait 16 hours in an emergency. If you're in the emergency, you have to be seen faster than that."
In the case of the man in his 70s who died in front him, "His condition was treatable," Marin said, adding that either medication or surgery could have made the difference between life and death.
Too often, patients who don't have anywhere else to go end up in the ER since they don't have a family doctor or speedy access to care at a clinic, Marin said.
By sharing his experience on social media, he said he hoped it will raise awareness about the frail health-care system and lead to change.
During the election campaign, Premier François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) admitted that it wasn't realistic to promise every Quebecer a family doctor. The party had also pledged to create two mini-hospitals — one in Montreal's east end and one in Quebec City — that would include family clinics and an ER for lower-priority cases in order to alleviate the congestion in the province's hospitals.
With files from CTV Montreal's Kelly Greig
Montreal Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE @ NOON
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and will become Britain's next prime minister -- the third this year. He will be Britain's first leader of colour, and faces the task of stabilizing the party and country.
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
WATCH LIVE | Police threat assessment missed risk 'Freedom Convoy' wouldn't leave: interim chief
Interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell says in the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, the force didn't have intelligence suggesting the 'Freedom Convoy' would use local citizens as a 'leverage point.'
Watch climate activists smash cakes in face of King Charles III wax statue
A pair of climate activists from Just Stop Oil smashed two cakes in the face of a King Charles III waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London, U.K, on Monday.
Does your child have RSV? We want to hear from you
As the fall season settles in, Canadian families not only have to contend with the spread of COVID-19, but also respiratory syncytial virus. If your child has been diagnosed with RSV, we want to hear from you.
Who is Rishi Sunak, the U.K.'s new prime minister?
Rishi Sunak ran for Britain's top job and lost. Then he got another shot -- and the chance to say 'I told you so.'
Chess should be taught in schools across Canada, advocate says
After a young Montrealer took home a world championship title, one advocate for the game says it’s time for Canada to unlock its full potential in the chess world.
Toronto
-
What you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election
Toronto’s 2022 municipal election takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To ease the voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled the most frequently asked questions when it comes to placing your vote.
-
Where can I vote in Toronto's municipal election?
Toronto Elections reminds voters they must cast in their ballots at their assigned voting locations. If you're not sure where your assigned station is, you can head over to MyVote.
-
Environment Canada, province warn of possible 'deteriorating air quality' due to Diwali fireworks
A special air quality statement is in effect for several parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) due to the “possibility of deteriorating air quality as a result of fireworks for Diwali.”
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of school workers go on strike in Nova Scotia over wages
Hundreds of public school staff are on strike in Nova Scotia, with more expected to hit the picket lines Tuesday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being pulled from burning apartment in Halifax
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a burning apartment building in Halifax Sunday night.
-
Convicted killer who was on the lam for 3 weeks to have parole hearing
A parole hearing has been scheduled for December to decide whether a convicted killer will stay incarcerated or be allowed back on day parole.
London
-
Crash causes closure of Commissioners Road in London
London police have closed a portion of Commissioners Road after a crash. According to a social media post around 7:45 a.m., Commissioners Road east is closed between Frontenac Road and Deveron Crescent.
-
Children among victims sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash
Four people, including an 11 and 14-year-old, were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east London, Ont. early Sunday afternoon.
-
Stolen 'decoy officer' has been found in South Huron
“Constable Wes Coast”, the life-sized aluminum cut-out of an OPP officer that was stolen back in September, has finally been found.
Northern Ontario
-
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
-
St. Anne's Residential School Survivors react to recent Supreme Court Ruling
Two survivors of St. Anne's residential school in Fort Albany give their thoughts on a recent Supreme Court of Canada's decision.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police threat assessment missed risk 'Freedom Convoy' wouldn't leave: interim chief
Interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell says in the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, the force didn't have intelligence suggesting the 'Freedom Convoy' would use local citizens as a 'leverage point.'
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton. Premier Danielle Smith announced who would head the top tier of her government on Friday — a 27-member cabinet supported by 11 parliamentary secretaries.
-
Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast: Rising above seasonal again
Melting weather ahead and a pleasant rise this weekend.
Kitchener
-
One dead, one injured in crash north of Guelph
One driver is dead and another has been injured following a multi-vehicle collision on Wellington Road 124 north of Guelph.
-
Your guide to everything you need to know to vote in the Region of Waterloo 2022 municipal election
How and where to cast your ballot on Monday, Oct. 24.
-
Stolen 'decoy officer' has been found in South Huron
“Constable Wes Coast”, the life-sized aluminum cut-out of an OPP officer that was stolen back in September, has finally been found.
Vancouver
-
First downpour in months leads to crashes on morning commute in Metro Vancouver
Some much needed rain has finally arrived on B.C.'s South Coast, as parts of the province deal with the consequences of drought-like conditions.
-
Snow blankets Coquihalla Highway, alerts in place for some B.C. highways
Drivers travelling through some B.C. highway mountain passes were met with snowy conditions Monday morning.
-
B.C. RCMP officer to be sentenced for sex offences involving minors
A B.C. RCMP officer who has been convicted of multiple sex crimes is due in court Monday for sentencing.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton. Premier Danielle Smith announced who would head the top tier of her government on Friday — a 27-member cabinet supported by 11 parliamentary secretaries.
-
Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
-
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
Windsor
-
Election Day: Windsor-Essex residents vote for mayors and councillors
Windsor-Essex voters head to the polls today to elect a mayor, councillors and school board trustees in the municipal election.
-
Manning Road reopened following crash
A portion of Manning road has reopened following a crash. Police tell CTV News it was a single-vehicle crash and one person was taken to hospital with injuries.
-
Teen pleads guilty in Michigan high school shooting that killed 4 students
A teen accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges.
Regina
-
Parts of Highway 1 closed in Sask. due to icy conditions
Numerous highways in south-central Saskatchewan were closed on Monday morning due to icy conditions.
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
-
'Saviour for the world:' Saskatchewan fills resource gaps caused by war in Ukraine
Cameco Corp. is in a position to grow, the president of the Saskatoon-based Uranium giant recently told investors, because a 'geopolitical crisis has hit our market' with Russia's war on Ukraine.
Ottawa
-
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M.
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. | Election Day: Ottawa residents vote for new mayor, council
Polling stations are open across Ottawa until 8 p.m. Council will have a new look after the polls close, with a new mayor and at least 11 new councillors set to go to Ottawa City Hall.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police threat assessment missed risk 'Freedom Convoy' wouldn't leave: interim chief
Interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell says in the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, the force didn't have intelligence suggesting the 'Freedom Convoy' would use local citizens as a 'leverage point.'
-
Here's what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
New boundaries coming for Saskatoon's electoral wards
The map of Saskatoon's municipal wards is about to be redrawn
-
'I fell in love with it': Saskatoon boxing champ. trains the next generation
Gary “Hocus Pocus” Kopas is the first to admit he got in too many fights growing up.
-
Lawyers to formally withdraw from Greg Fertuck murder trial
Lawyers in a high-profile murder trial are expected to withdraw from the case at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.