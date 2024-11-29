Nunavik police working to 'rebuild trust' after Inuk man killed by officer

After police shot and killed a 21-year-old Inuk man and seriously injured his twin brother, Nunavik police are trying to “rebuild trust” with the community.

“I stand before you today deeply affected by the recent tragedy that has shaken our community. One premature loss of life is one too many,” said Chief of the Nunavik Police Service (NPS) Jean-Pierre Larose at Kativik Regional Government Council (KRG) at a meeting Wednesday.

It was his first public statement since the Nov. 4 shooting that killed Joshua Papigatuk in Salluit, Que., about 1,850 kilometres north of Montreal which led to shock, anger and calls for change in the region.

Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) said the NPS responded to a call about an alleged drunk driver. Once on the scene, officers first used a stun gun and pepper spray to subdue the men. An officer then opened fire, killing Papigatuk. His brother, Garnet, continued to fight and the same officer shot him.

It did not say the victims were armed.

Larose said the NPS already implemented programs like cultural competency training, de-escalation training, the use of body cameras and partnerships with social workers to “modernize and improve” policing. A new committee will also be created to suggest improvements.

Two investigations into the circumstances around the shooting are being led by the BEI and provincial police (SQ). Larose said the NPS would implement all recommendations once final reports are presented.

“I understand that people have expressed strong opinions on the state of policing in Nunavik. I want to acknowledge those concerns, I hear them. Criticism, when constructive, is an opportunity for growth and change,” said Larose.

Several witnesses filmed the shooting and posted videos online. Protests and marches were held in northern communities in the following hours and days to denounce police brutality and demand justice for the brothers.

“Healing takes time and rebuilding trust takes even longer,” Larose said.

“Real change will be measured by our actions, by our commitment to accountability and by the trust we earn each day. We cannot do this alone. It will take open dialogue, mutual respect, and a shared vision to move forward from this tragedy.”

More Inuit officers needed

Days after the shooting, Canada's minister for Crown-Indigenous relations Gary Anandasangaree said it "underscores the deeply rooted systemic racism within our criminal justice system," and called for "real, structural change."

Hilda Snowball, chairperson for the KRG, said there will be Inuit appointees on the committee and “perhaps former police officers” who will be mandated to review “the entire scope of policing services.” It would also look into the issue of drugs and alcohol use in the region.

“This issue, this problematic issue, will not be resolved in just one day. We want Nunavik to have a brighter future,” she said in Inuktitut at Wednesday’s meeting.

The council agreed they can’t get rid of police or ban officers from carrying weapons, but there needs to be change, especially since many Indigenous police officers left the field.

KRG councillor Maggie Emudluk said though it’s “no wonder Inuit have lost interest in becoming police officers” due to it being a difficult job, there needs to be more officers from the community. Ideally, she said, the police service would have an Inuk spokesperson.

“I think the misunderstandings between Inuit and non-Inuit would be diminished,” she said.