Here's what kind of weather Montreal can expect this weekend

Snow-covered branches made a winter wonderland of Mount Royal early Friday morning, as Montreal welcomed its first dusting of snow.

It’s no surprise as the forecast tows the line between temperatures just above and below freezing — beginning with a low of 0 C expected Friday night.

Those looking to spend the weekend dropping in on holiday markets throughout the city can expect a mild daytime high on Saturday of 2 C.

Skies in the Greater Montreal area will remain mostly cloudy this weekend, but you’ll want to be well-equipped if you plan on braving the conditions overnight.

An overnight low of -1 C is to come Saturday but Sunday night could be even colder.

A low of -4 C along with possible flurries is expected to end the weekend, before Montreal’s daytime high on Monday hits -1 C.