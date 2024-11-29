Boil-water advisory ends in Montreal North

A precautionary boil-water advisory issued two days ago for the entire Montreal North borough has ended.

The advisory went into effect on Wednesday due to a cut in water supply and a drop in water pressure, forcing residents to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking it or using it to brush their teeth.

Late Friday afternoon, the City of Montreal said the precautionary advisory was lifted and advised residents to take certain steps to begin using their taps:

Turn on all the cold water taps and let the water run for a few minutes before using it

Empty, wash and disinfect coffee makers and ice-making machines

Change the filters if you have a water treatment or filtration system (pitcher, faucet filter or under-sink filter, refrigerator water dispenser, etc.) by observing the manufacturer’s recommendation

More information is on the city's website.