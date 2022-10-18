Montreal-area emergency rooms struggling at over capacity levels
Emergency rooms across Montreal were overcrowded throughout the heights of the pandemic, and after three years doctors say the ailing health-care system is not improving.
In fact, it's getting worse.
"We have to build back capacity," said health care advocate Dr. Paul Saba. "There is no capacity in the system. In fact, we've reduced it so there's less than."
Almost every ER in Montreal is overcrowded.
As of Tuesday morning, the Royal Victoria Hospital was at more than double capacity (230 per cent), and Verdun and LaSalle hospitals were at around 165 per cent.
The levels are extra concerning as concerns about rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and the upcoming flu season.
"This kind of unit is pushed to the limit, [and], of course, you're going to have mistakes, you're going to have chaos," said patients rights advocate Paul Brunet.
Health experts say the prolonged pressure from COVID-19 surgery backlogs and staffing shortages are taking their toll.
As of Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said there were 3,865 health-care workers absent for COVID-19-related reasons across the province.
In addition, many people in the ER are also waiting for space to free up in long-term care.
Saba, a family physician and board of physicians president at Lachine Hospital, said the lack of family doctors is also adding pressure.
"If you have a family doctor, he's more likely to pick up on a cancer diagnosis. He's able to treat you more aggressively and follow you up," he said. "All the studies show when you have more family doctors who save lives, you save money, too."
During the election campaign, the Premier François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) party pledged $400 million to recruit more than 5,000 health-care workers, but backed away from a promise that every Quebecer would get a family doctor.
Brunet said that another problem is many seniors in the ER don't need to be there.
"Between 15 and 25 per cent of patients who are elderly could have been treated at home by doctors going to home for home service; imagine the numbers of beds we're freeing for real emergencies," he said.
Until that happens, Brunet said the system will keep playing catch up.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday. According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft 'did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace' after being intercepted.
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
Testimony: What actor Kevin Spacey said at NY civil sex abuse trial
Kevin Spacey remained composed Tuesday during cross examination at a civil trial, repeatedly rejecting suggestions that he wasn't telling the truth when he denied an actor's claims that he made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in the 1980s.
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
Critics call Loblaw price freeze a PR move as grocers face accusations of profiteering
Loblaw's announcement of a price freeze on No Name products is largely a PR tactic, critics say, as Canadians and politicians accuse grocery giants of profiteering.
Centi-millionaires: How Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide
Canada is home to more than 500 people that fit in a category of wealthy individuals dubbed the ‘centi-millionaires,’ says a report by Henley & Partners.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre willing to scrap environmental assessment to please Legault
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's promise to scrap environmental assessments in Quebec is his latest move from a playbook without principle, and one that panders to Premier Francois Legault, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive
A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.
-
Multi-day career fairs targeting Ontario students aim to fill major gap in skilled trades workforce
The Ontario government is calling it a first — putting on five multi-day career fairs across the province this fall to attract young people into the skilled trades amid a massive shortage of workers in the professions.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post-Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric says budgets for Prince Edward Island's power grid should be increased to help the province better withstand the next major storm, after what critics are calling a "lost decade" of inaction.
-
Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships
Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.
-
Kalin's Call: Rainfall warnings issued for New Brunswick
A rainfall warning and special weather statements have been issued for New Brunswick, with 40 to 90 mm expected in some areas.
London
-
Uber driver files OIRPD complaint over ‘aggressive’ LPS officer
A London Uber driver has filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director over an interaction with a London police officer.
-
Public meeting tonight on Chesley emergency department closure
It’s expected to be standing room only Tuesday night, as Chesley residents get to voice their concerns about the closure of their town’s emergency department.
-
Donations needed in Koats for Kids campaign
For more than 25 years the Koats for Kids campaign organized by the Boys and Girls Club of London has helped thousands of needy families keep warm in the winter months.
Northern Ontario
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nipissing police say victim was hit by a car, then beaten by occupants
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
-
Sault dental lab gets $200K for new technology
A dental lab in the Sault is getting almost $200,000 in provincial funding for some new equipment and technology.
Calgary
-
Calgary men among Canada's top 25 most wanted
Two of Canada's 25 most wanted are connected to crimes in Calgary: Kier Bryan Granado and Talal Amer.
-
Calgary's unusually warm autumn weather is coming to an end
So far, autumn has been unseasonably warm in Calgary, filling parks and pathways with people enjoying the temperatures while they last, but the end is near.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
Kitchener
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
-
Regional chair candidate's share ideas for tackling homelessness
Days before Waterloo region residents head to the polls to select a new regional chair, the candidates running for the position are sharing their plans to tackle homelessness.
-
WATERLOO REGION VOTES
WATERLOO REGION VOTES | Big decision ahead for Cambridge voters
It has been a turbulent four years on council in Cambridge with several key issues diving politicians and the community.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
-
Wanted man cut off ankle bracelet months ago, Vancouver police say
A man who cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet is now wanted Canada-wide for drug and firearm offences, Vancouver police say.
-
Police ID man gunned down at Vancouver golf course
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down at a Vancouver golf course Monday – a killing authorities believe was linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
-
MacEwan University's women's soccer team forfeits 9 wins after fielding ineligible player
The nationally ranked and defending national champion Griffins wrapped up the regular season on Sunday in first place in the Prairie division with 12 wins and two losses, but had the majority of their wins forfeited that day 'due to a misinterpretation of eligibility rules related to changes caused by pandemic disruptions.'
-
83-year-old pilot survives plane crash in northern Alberta
Police say the skill of an 83-year-old pilot saved his life in a plane crash. The pilot suffered minor physical injuries, but police say his skill in landing the plane during the incident saved his life.
Windsor
-
West Windsor businesses receive federal relief money over Ambassador Bridge blockade
Dozens of businesses in West Windsor impacted by the Ambassador Bridge Blockade have now received relief funding totaling nearly $505,000.
-
‘It’s going to be a bit of a roller coaster’: Winter-like weather expected in Windsor
A recent dip in temperature across Windsor-Essex is about to rebound later this week, setting the stage for what could remain of the 2022 fall season.
-
‘I’m mad as hell’: Administrative exits highlight of Amherstburg election event
The four candidates running to be mayor participated in a “meet the candidates” event last Wednesday.
Regina
-
Phone scam claims recipient close contact of someone with monkeypox: SHA
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising residents of a phone scam claiming the recipient is a close contact to someone with monkeypox.
-
Regina residents voice concerns over Catalyst Committee consultation transparency
Regina residents are voicing concerns over the lack of information being provided online by the City of Regina about the Catalyst Committee’s community consultation.
-
What is a butter board? Inside the newest TikTok-inspired food trend
The latest gourmet food trend garnering millions of views on social media has made its way to Saskatchewan.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill
A Mazda 3 struck two pedestrians just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East, according to police.
-
Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson both accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of shirking his duty to help disperse the 'Freedom Convoy' that paralyzed the national capital's downtown core, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting woman near uOttawa campus
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old man with sexually assaulting a woman near the uOttawa campus last week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor in support of drag story time event
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark spoke out in support of Sunday's Reading With Royalty event at the Nutrien Wonderhub.
-
FSIN Chief 'respects' Poundmaker Cree Nation's decision to leave FSIN
The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says he respects the decision of Poundmaker Cree Nation to leave the FSIN, but he says the band will still receive benefits secured by the federation.
-
Saskatoon sees 'Soaring growth after a long stagnation': Conference Board
Saskatoon’s economy outpaced every major Canadian city this year, according to the October report from the Conference Board of Canada.