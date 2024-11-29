Judge hears from ex-employees of Montreal billionaire Robert Miller in sex abuse lawsuit

A Quebec Superior Court justice will deliberate before deciding whether to authorize a class-action lawsuit against Quebec electronics billionaire Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex.

On the final day of a three-day hearing, Justice Catherine Piché heard from lawyers for Sam Joseph Abrams, Raymond Poulet and Helmut Lippmann — all ex-employees of the company Miller founded and recently sold, Future Electronics.

According to the class action, Miller, 81, the company and the three employees were involved in an alleged scheme to recruit young girls in Montreal to have sex with Miller in exchange for money and gifts in the 1990s and 2000s.

Lawyers for Miller's ex-employees, and for Future Electronics, told the court today their clients should not be part of the lawsuit because they were not involved in any of the sex allegations brought forth by the women.

Earlier in the week, lawyer Jeff Orenstein told the court that 51 alleged victims have come forward to his law firm and that the actual number could be as high as 100.

Miller has repeatedly denied the allegations and has argued that the women should sue him individually instead of together in a class action.

Piché says she will take the case under deliberation and decide at a later date whether to authorize the class action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.