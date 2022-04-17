Wreckage in Little Italy after drunk driver tries to parallel park -- on top of Bixi stand
There are bad parking jobs, and then there are bad parking jobs.
Residents of a block in Little Italy woke up Sunday to find wreckage strewn along the entire street after, according to witnesses, two drunk men in a large pickup truck tried to parallel park on top of a stand of bike-share Bixis, flattening it.
Police are investigating the hit-and-run, which also damaged at least half a dozen cars parked on the block as the offending driver appeared to careen back and forth, bouncing off other vehicles, before making a long attempt to park on top of the Bixis.
No one was injured in the incident, police say. However, there appears to be tens of thousands of dollars in damage within just that block.
One of several cars damaged on De Gaspé St. by a drunk driver, along with most of a Bixi stand. (Photo: CTV News)
The noise of the destruction at about 3 a.m. to 3:30 was so loud that it woke many people on the street -- De Gaspé St. below Dante St. -- including Alex Chartrand, who witnessed what happened from her window.
"There was a black truck, kind of a pickup... he kept going back and forth because he wanted to park, I don't know where," said Chartrand, pointing to the former Bixi stand.
He was driving "overtop" of the bikes, "over and over," she said.
The bike stand is right next to Dante Park, a very popular picnic and gathering spot in the heart of Little Italy, often frequented by families with small children.
Neighbours said the noise lasted for at least half an hour. Most thought it was someone repeatedly revving his engine and didn't realize he was repeatedly trying to park.
The trail of destruction began at the southern end of the block, but when the large pickup got to the northern end, next to the park, it appeared to hit cars at every angle -- It drove right over the bike stand and into the wrought-iron railings of the park, twisting them, while also hitting a car across the street.
That was before the driver began to focus on doing his version of parking, with both him and his passenger occasionally getting out of the car to check on their handiwork, said Chartrand.
"It was two guys, but they were really, really, really drunk. They kept going out of the car and they couldn't walk," she said.
"I think in the first [place] there was just an accident, because they seemed to lose control and go into the fence," she said.
"When he came back [from spinning out] he was going forward and still going back and still hitting all the bikes and everything. For 20 minutes he was doing this before he decided to go," she said.
The destruction of that section of the Bixi stand was complete, but Chartrand said it seemed very unlikely, based on what she saw, that the men were actively trying to destroy the bikes.
"It seemed like he wanted to park," she said, shrugging. She hadn't yet spoken to police.
Bixi stands have only reappeared in Montreal in the past few days.
Others whose cars were damaged were woken up on Sunday by police knocking at their doors, including Kelly Frost, whose Honda Civic lost a window and its side mirror, as well as having tire tracks left along the whole driver's side of her car.
"You can see the tire rubber on the side of the car," she said. "He came on my car."
Kelly Frost's car, like about half a dozen on De Gaspé, was left with the imprint of the passing truck that sideswiped it. (Photo: CTV News)
Police told her they suspected a drunk driver, she said.
Police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin told CTV News that the incident has been marked down as a hit and run and there's no sign of anyone injured.
Officers in that area are very busy interviewing witnesses after a fatal shooting late Saturday just a few blocks away, at St. Laurent Blvd. and Jean-Talon St.
They haven't made any arrests yet, said Allaire Morin.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from the Russians on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port.
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Shanghai targets COVID-19 lockdown turning point: sources
Shanghai has set a target to stop the spread of COVID-19 outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said, which would allow the city to further ease its lockdown and start returning to normal life as public frustrations grow.
U.S. rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the third mass shooting in the U.S. over the Easter holiday weekend.
Mental illnesses linked in new study to higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections
A new study suggests that individuals with a history of certain mental illnesses may be at a higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections after being vaccinated.
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez leaving TV booth following cancer diagnosis
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the broadcast booth after being diagnosed with cancer.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lead royals at Easter service; Queen absent
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle. The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday left two minors dead and at least eight more people wounded, police said.
Conservative leadership candidate Aitchison calls carbon tax 'effective' but would scrap it
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Scott Aitchison says while a price on carbon might be the 'most effective' policy to curb emissions, he'd scrap it anyway.
Toronto
-
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez leaving TV booth following cancer diagnosis
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the broadcast booth after being diagnosed with cancer.
-
Farmers' Almanac forecast predicts 'wet, warm' Ontario summer
Ontarians should expect to see a mix of wet and warm weather this summer, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.
-
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Atlantic
-
18-year-old Halifax man named as homicide victim: police
Halifax Regional Police say 18-year-old Simon Joseph Morrison was the victim of a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on Brunswick Street.
-
Critics upset with new Nova Scotia property taxes for non-residents
Some out-of-province property owners in Nova Scotia are upset they are the target of new taxes unveiled in the recent provincial budget.
-
Voting underway for N.B.’s amalgamated Entity 51 name change
As far as place-names go, Entity 51 doesn’t really have a ring to it.
London
-
St. Thomas, Ont. woman makes $1 million donation to reach city’s animal centre and dog park budget goal
St. Thomas City council is expected to approve a new animal centre and dog park Tuesday after a massive donation from a local businesswoman.
-
Londoners return to celebrating religious holidays for the first time without restrictions
This weekend many Londoners have come together to celebrate their religious holidays, including Easter, Ramadan, and Passover.
-
Northern Ontario
-
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
-
Friendly Sudbury area moose taken to Muskoka wildlife sanctuary
The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has stepped in after some northern residents expressed concern for a young moose that had become too comfortable with humans.
-
Farmers' Almanac forecast predicts 'wet, warm' Ontario summer
Ontarians should expect to see a mix of wet and warm weather this summer, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.
Calgary
-
Impaired driving suspected in head-on crash in northwest Calgary
Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition following an early morning crash in northwest Calgary.
-
Award-winning Alberta musician loses battle with cancer
Bill Bourne, an Alberta musician who won multiple Juno Awards throughout his long career has died of bladder cancer.
-
Flames secure playoff berth with a little help from Oilers, then thump Coyotes 9-1
An NHL playoff berth secured in the hours before Saturday's puck drop, the Calgary Flames turned a quiet start to a game into a goal-fest in a 9-1 thumping of the visiting Arizona Coyotes.
Kitchener
-
Police chief retiring, masks in school, stolen vehicles in lake: Top stories of the week
The Waterloo Regional Police Service chief retiring, a call for masks to be required in schools again, and several suspected stolen vehicles found in a lake round out the top stories of the week.
-
'I missed this for two years': Long weekend gatherings held as officials urge caution
For the first time in a couple years, very few COVID-19 restrictions were in place for the Easter long weekend.
-
Concern for well-being of missing 83-year-old man in Brantford
Brantford police are asking for the public's help as they look for a missing 83-year-old man.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested in random attack on 'visually impaired' senior, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police have arrested a man suspected of an apparent random attack on a senior downtown late last month.
-
These B.C. communities just set cold weather records for 3 days in a row
Nearly two dozen B.C. communities saw new record low temperatures in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Driver suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in Abbotsford crash, police say
A man was taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Saturday night, according to local police.
Edmonton
-
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from the Russians on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port.
-
Ramadan fundraiser helping to feed kids across the world
The Grand Iftar returned to an in-person format this year on Saturday to raise money to feed children all over the world.
-
Teen dies in hospital after assault outside Edmonton high school
A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.
Windsor
-
St. Clair College Easter brunch event returns after two-year hiatus
The annual St. Clair College Centre for the Arts Easter Brunch returned with in-person dining on Sunday after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
-
Mix of sun and clouds with below average temperatures on Sunday
The long weekend comes to an end with sunshine and cooler temperatures in Windsor-Essex.
-
With warm weather approaching, CBSA reminds boaters of entry requirements
With boating season around the corner, the Canada Border Services Agency is reminding water-travellers of entry requirements.
Regina
-
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
-
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
On what is supposed to be Christianity's most joyful day, Pope Francis made an anguished Easter Sunday plea for peace in the 'senseless' war in Ukraine and in other armed conflicts raging in the world, and cited the 'troubling' risk of nuclear warfare.
-
Government House hosts traditional Easter egg hunt
The cold temperatures outside did not stop Government House and the Easter Bunny from celebrating Easter weekend.
Ottawa
-
Toronto mosque shooting prompts increased patrols in Ottawa
Ottawa police say they have been in contact with local imams in the city following a shooting outside a mosque in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
-
Gatineau firefighters battle blaze in Hull
Gatineau firefighters say two people suffered minor injuries after their home in Hull caught fire.
-
Ottawa hospital cancels non-urgent surgeries due to COVID-19 and Pat King set to appear in court: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Saskatoon
-
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
-
Sask. fire department rescues 'exhausted' dog trapped in well
A dog is safe after being trapped in a well, Nipawin Fire Department says.
-
Community rallies to support Saskatoon baby boy needing bone marrow transplant
A GoFundMe page is aiming to raise money to support a Saskatoon six-month-old baby boy who was born without an immune system and in need of a full bone marrow transplant.