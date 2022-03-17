Montreal's Bixi season to start by April 15, with beefed-up electric fleet in 2022

Spring is in the air – and that means Bixi season is gearing up.

The bike-sharing company plans to launch its 2022 season by April 15 at the latest, or earlier if the weather cooperates.

The company enjoyed a record-breaking year in 2021.

"Last season ended on a high note, with record-breaking usage numbers and the highest number of new customers ever recorded," said CEO of BIXI Montreal Christian Vermette.

Over 5.8 million trips were logged this past year.

Rates are going up. Monthly memberships this year will cost $18 and a seasonal membership will cost $92, with both plans offering the first 45 minutes of a ride free, and 10 cents per minute after that. Pre-season memberships are available now at a cost of $83 for the season.

The company says the fee increase "reflects current inflation levels and the many challenges that Bixi Montreal has faced over the last two years," including supply and operational costs and a labour shortage.

The electric Bixi network will continue to expand through 2022. The company says it will add 490 electric bikes, 31 electric stations and 765 docking points, calling it "one of the largest electric fleets in the world."



Electric bikes will cost an additional 12 cents per minute, this year, with no free ride time. Last year, the electric bike pricing structure caused a stir, when the company switched from charging $1 per ride, to 25 cents per minute.

The Bixi network has more than 9,500 bikes and, with 700 stations through the island of Montreal, in Laval and Longueuil.



New Bixi fees for 2022 (image: Bixi Montreal)