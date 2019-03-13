Featured Video
Would-be home invaders thwarted by alarm
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:34PM EDT
Mirabel police are searching for five people after an attempted home invasion.
Police said that several people tried to break into a home on Des Cascades St. late Tuesday, but were unable to get inside.
They were scared off by an alarm system when they tried to force open a back door.
The attempt was caught by a security camera, and police are reviewing the footage to hopefully identify the perpetrators.
Nobody inside the home was hurt.
