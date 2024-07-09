Workers on strike at Granby Zoo, but park remains open

Some 130 workers at Granby Zoo made good on their threat by going on strike Tuesday morning, denouncing the slow pace of negotiations to renew their collective agreement. The popular Eastern Townships park is still open to visitors, however.

The workers, who are members of the CSN-affiliated Fédération du commerce union, last week gave themselves a ten-day strike mandate to begin at the appropriate time.

The union includes office staff, animal care technicians, mechanics, naturalist interpreters, carpenters and others.

In a news release, the Syndicat national des salariés de la Société Zoologique de Granby, section maintenance et gardiens, explained that it had chosen to strike on Tuesday because, in its view, the latest negotiation meetings had failed to achieve a "significant breakthrough."

Last week, the union reported that barely 10 per cent of the normative clauses had been settled, and that the parties had not yet addressed the question of wages. The last collective agreement for the workers concerned expired on Dec. 31.

The union said seasonal employment status and access to positions based on seniority are among the points in dispute.

The union assured that its pressure tactics will have no negative impact on animal health.

On its side, Granby Zoo management confirmed on Tuesday that its animal park, water park and ride park will remain open despite the strike, as will visitor services such as restaurants and boutiques.

In its own press release, management affirmed that it respects the right of striking employees "to express their concerns."

It assured them it would do everything possible to "quickly resolve this conflict through a mutually beneficial agreement for all parties concerned."



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 9, 2024.