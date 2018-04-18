

CTV Montreal





Parents of 6,000 children who attend daycares in Montreal and Laval had to make other childcare arrangements Wednesday.

Sixty-one daycares across Montreal and Laval are closed because employees have gone on strike, as are several CPEs in the Eastern Townships.

The employees, who belong to the CSN union, have not had a contract since 2015.

On Wednesday and Thursday they plan to march in picket lines outside the daycares, and will attend a demonstration Wednesday at Pie IX metro.