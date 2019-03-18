Featured Video
Work on Montreal East Pie-IX bus corridor begins
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 8:42AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 18, 2019 8:49AM EDT
Significant work on the Rapid Transit Bus Corridor on Pix-IX Blvd. in East Montreal that will go until 2022 started on Monday.
According to City of Montreal estimates, 70,000 people will use the corridor each day once it’s completed. The boulevard will offer dedicated bus lanes running in the same direction as car traffic for 20 hours a day, seven days a week.
The bus corridor will link with the metro network and will be accessible to people with reduced mobility.
Due to the roadwork, the STM said buses from Route 139 Pie-IX northbound, 439 Express Pie-IX northbound and 41 St-Michel/Ahuntsic eastbound will be diverted to adjacent streets. The southbound bus lines will travel on Pie-IX Blvd.
The 355 will also remain in service on Pie-IX.
Two weeks ago, Transports Quebec confirmed the project would be done simultaneously with the reconstruction of the Pie-IX Bridge over the Riviere-des-Prairies which links Laval to Montreal. That work will begin next summer.
