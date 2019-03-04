

The Canadian Press





Major work is coming to the Pie-IX Bridge over the Riviere-des-Prairies, which links Laval to Montreal, starting next summer.

Transports Quebec confirmed on Monday that the price tag for the project will come close to $199 million, of which $4.1 million will come from the city to pay for the completion of the Henri-Bourassa/Pie-IX intersection.

Chantal Rouleau, the junior Transport Minister and Minister Responsible for the Greater Montreal Area said the Pie-IX Rapid Bus Transit project and reconstruction of the bridge will begin simultaneously. The work is expected to be completed by 2022.

The renovated bridge will include a dedicated lane for the RBT in the Montreal direction, a multi-purpose path for pedestrians and cyclists on the east side and a sidewalk on the west side. The project also includes replacing the concrete slabs on the bridge and rebuilding of Rte-125 between the bridge and Concorde Blvd. East.

According to data from 2017 roughly 61,000 vehicles use the bridge each day.