Neglected parts of Montreal’s east end are finally getting some TLC, thanks to massive investment by the City of Montreal and Quebec.

Part of the redevelopment will include rebuilding Notre-Dame St., a project that's been promised for four decades.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, and Quebec’s Minister Responsible for Montreal, Chantal Rouleau, signed a deal Friday to revitalize the area.

“It's very concrete and I'd like to remind everybody that there's going be money attached to this, resources, the revitalization of the east,” said Plante.

Among the plans: decontaminating the once-industrial lands, so they can be used for housing development or business.

The city and the province will start by rebuilding Notre-Dame St. east of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Despite the 40 years in waiting it’s taken, this time, they insist it will happen – and in a modern, urban setting.

“What we want is to make sure that people decide to come and live and work (here) and it becomes a benefit to the neighbourhood,” she said.

Part of the plan includes improving the flow of truck traffic from the Port of Montreal and the construction of a tramway, a central promise of the CAQ during the last election.

Rouleau, who is the MNA for the east-end riding of Pointe-aux-Trembles, said she'll let the regional transport agency determine what kind of technology will be used.

“We think it's the best that we will let the RTM plan, and suggest what is the best technology to implement,” she said.

The city's east-end initiative will include an extension of the dedicated bus line along Pie-IX Blvd. and plans to build permanent infrastructure for a river shuttle tested last summer.

The mayor and the minister say they have neither a budget nor a timetable for the project – but have committed to it on paper.