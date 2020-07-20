Advertisement
Woman shot on Montreal North balcony; police seeking man who fled scene
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 8:11PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A woman has been injured by a gunshot in Montreal North, police say, and they're seeking a man who fled the scene.
The woman's life isn't in danger, Montreal police said in an update around 7:45 p.m.
A man was with her on a ground-floor balcony in the neighourhood when she was shot, said a police spokesperson, and he "ran away" before officers arrived on the scene.
They are trying to locate him and are processing the crime scene. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story that will be updated.