MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Unlimited strike by government engineers has begun

    A road construction site in preparation, in Lévis, photographed on Sept. 19, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot) A road construction site in preparation, in Lévis, photographed on Sept. 19, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)
    Share

    The indefinite strike by Quebec government engineers officially began at 5 p.m. Thursday after the parties failed to reach an agreement on renewing the collective agreement.

    The 2,000 engineers, members of the Association professionnelle des ingénieurs du gouvernement du Québec (APIGQ), primarily work in the Ministry of Transport, but also in Environment, Cybersecurity, Municipal Affairs, Agriculture, and Natural Resources.

    Approximately 490 of them may be assigned to essential services, including infrastructure interventions.

    The dispute centers on wages, the use of private-sector outsourcing, the flexibility requested, and the engineers' professional autonomy.

    Last week, Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel's office emphasized that agreements have already been reached with "98 per cent of employees in the public and parapublic sectors" to date.

    "We hope to reach an agreement with the government engineers as well," she said, adding that essential services will be maintained as needed.

    But APIGQ President Marc-André Martin accuses the government of failing to adequately invest in its in-house engineering expertise, which he argues is crucial for fulfilling its role.

    "We are the bulwark against collusion, and right now, the government is undermining its only line of defense against it," said Martin, lamenting that contracts are being awarded to private firms rather than investing in internal expertise.

    "We see it in infrastructure: costs are skyrocketing; we've lost control over infrastructure; it's costing us excessively," added Martin.

    "We're asking for more complex mandates. We want to get hands-on with engineering again and take the lead in restoring order to infrastructure. But the government is flatly saying no," he said.

    On the wage front, the engineers have not yet been offered the 17.4 per cent over five years that was granted to other public employees.

    "Treasury Board stated that wage increases will depend on the flexibility obtained in other areas. Discussions must continue at the bargaining tables."

    The strike seemed inevitable, even after another negotiation meeting was held on Wednesday.

    The union has also planned "visibility activities" for Monday in Montreal near the Louis-Hippolyte La Fontaine Tunnel Bridge and Tuesday in Quebec City, near Treasury Board offices. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 14, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

    Centre Block renovation facing timeline and budget 'pressures'

    The multi-billion-dollar renovation of parliament’s Centre Block building continues to be on time and on budget, but construction crews are facing 'pressures' when it comes to the deadline and total costs, according to the department in charge of the project.

    Measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb

    The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News