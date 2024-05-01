Woman killed before fire in Montreal home: police

A 42-year-old woman was killed before her body was found in a fire in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district on Tuesday, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

"Marks of violence were found on the victim," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Officers initially received a 911 call at 7 p.m. about a fire on Versailles Street near Forsyth Street.

The unconscious woman was found by first responders, and she was pronounced dead onsite.

"Another woman was found with minor injuries. She was transported to hospital," said Brabant. "We consider her an important witness at this point."

He notes officers are still working to identify her.

A security perimeter and a command post remain in place at the site of the fire.

The homicide is considered the ninth of the year on the SPVM's territory.