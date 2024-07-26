Woman in her 60s dies in collision in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

A woman in her 60s died Friday in a two-vehicle collision in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said that emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on Route 132, also known as Hébert Boulevard, around noon.

According to initial information from the SQ, the driver of one of the two vehicles travelling westbound swerved out of the lane into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason, causing a head-on collision with a heavy vehicle.

The SQ said that first responders had to extricate the injured driver.

The woman was sent to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A police officer trained in collision investigation and SQ investigators went to the scene to determine the causes and circumstances of the crash.

Route 132 was closed to traffic for an indefinite period to ensure the integrity of the scene and the safety of police officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2024.