Woman in her 30s seriously injured in Lachine stabbing; man, 47, arrested

A woman in her 30s was stabbed and seriously injured Saturday in Montreal's Lachine borough.

A 47-year-old man was arrested. Montreal police (SPVM) could not confirm the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Police were called to an apartment on Camille Street, near Ouellette Avenue around 11 a.m.

There, they discovered a woman in her 30s with severe wounds to her upper body, but concious. She was rushed to hospital, where doctors do not fear for her life.

The suspect has a criminal record, according to the SPVM.

PELLET GUN DISCOVERED NEARBY

While police combed the area, they discovered a firearm on Camille Street that appeared to have been thrown out a window of a nearby residence.

Uppon closer inspection, police confirmed it was a pellet gun.

A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discovery.

The SPVM says that, for now, the stabbing and the gun arrest don't appear to be connected.