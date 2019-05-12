Featured Video
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Plateau on Saturday night
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 11:08AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 12, 2019 11:10AM EDT
A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after jaywalking and getting struck by a car on Saturday night.
She was crossing St. Denis St. near Duluth Ave. at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the Plateau when she was hit.
The woman was immediately transported to the hospital with injuries to her upper body.
The driver, a 51-year-old male, was treated at the scene for shock.
Police are currently investigating but say that speed and alcohol were not factors.
The driver is not currently facing charges for the accident.
