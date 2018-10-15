

CTV Montreal





A woman was badly hurt Monday morning when she was hit by a driver.

The collision happened around 6:40 a.m. when a man driving west on Notre Dame St. turned onto Guy St. and struck a woman in the crosswalk.

The 28-year-old pedestrian was badly hurt and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police closed Guy between St. Jacques St. and William St. while they recreated the crash and questioned the 25-year-old driver.