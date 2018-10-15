Featured Video
Woman hit by driver at Guy and Notre Dame
Police blocked the intersection of Guy and Notre Dame streets on Monday Oct. 15, 2018 after a driver struck a pedestrian (CTV Montreal/JL Boulch)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 8:05AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 15, 2018 10:25AM EDT
A woman was badly hurt Monday morning when she was hit by a driver.
The collision happened around 6:40 a.m. when a man driving west on Notre Dame St. turned onto Guy St. and struck a woman in the crosswalk.
The 28-year-old pedestrian was badly hurt and was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police closed Guy between St. Jacques St. and William St. while they recreated the crash and questioned the 25-year-old driver.
