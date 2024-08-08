Woman found unconscious in Boucherville pool

MONTREAL
Montreal

    A woman is in hospital after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in Boucherville on Montreal's South Shore.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) says the 73-year-old woman was found at 2:20 p.m. in a pool on de Corbon Street.

    Officers attempted to perform CPR on the woman before paramedics took over and rushed her to a hospital.

    Her life is considered in danger.

    A security perimeter has been set up around the scene to clarify the causes and circumstances of the incident.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 8, 2024.

