QUEBEC CITY -- A woman was found dead in a Quebec City home early Tuesday morning after what appears to have been a dispute between a couple.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) states it received a 911 call at 2 a.m. about the fight.

When officers arrived, they discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her 50s in an apartment in the Limoilou borough.

Investigators, forensic technicians and a dog handler were deployed to analyze the scene.

Officers say the body bore traces of violence.

Two hours later, authorities say a man in his 30s, initially considered to be an important witness, showed up at a local police station.

After speaking with investigators, he was arrested and is expected to be charged with murder.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 15, 2021.