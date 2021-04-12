MONTREAL -- A 46-year-old man is in police custody in connection to the death of a woman on March 18.

On Monday, the Surete du Quebec said it had arrested Eric Levasseur of Notre-Dame-des-Monts. Levasseur will appear in court on Tuesday via teleconference to face a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 40-year-old Carolyne Labonte.

On March 18, police in Notre-Dame-des-Monts were called to a residence where they found Labonte. An autopsy was performed and investigators concluded her death was the result of a homicide.

This is the ninth case of a femicide in Quebec since February.